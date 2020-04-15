I hesitated writing this realizing that in these times, this pandemic ravaging our nation, I should be upbeat but the incompetence of our president, who may hear but doesn’t listen, has wasted precious months recognizing the virus is more than just some common flu.
Our American public knew of China’s epidemic in January. A president should have known even earlier of its seriousness. He would certainly have known it if he had not dismantled the CDC team in place in 2017, the experts who keep track of such things. He, of course, denies this dismantling but it is documented and consequently, we are losing lives because of it.
Yet even when deemed a clear threat, Trump called the virus warning just another hoax energized by Democrats and the press. A month passed and nothing. March came and finally, he responded, but only after the virus was well entrenched in our society.
Perhaps if President Trump would have surrounded himself with the best and the brightest to fill his cabinet instead of loyalists, had people with expertise in their positions instead of yes men/woman, they may have torn down that shield from reality that Trump, even now, wraps himself in.
This president always thought of wall street instead of main street. Swaggered in the economy and scoffed at the growing deficit. Now he faces a dilemma that all his bragging cannot bully. A man who now reads out numbers daily about this and that while Americans die, hospitals strain under, and the common man feels both hopeless and lonely. He’s a man who lacks empathy and instead accuses hospitals of pilfering when he could have, should have had an entire month at least preparing for this virus.
I still don’t think he gets it nor do his followers.
Kerry N Brown
Manton
