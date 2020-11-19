I believe the Democrats want to put a socialist government in America. I believe this would include defunding the police departments, open borders, allow illegal immigrants to stay, and be given free health care.
I believe they also want to change the constitution and pack the supreme court in their favor. They also support what I believe are these violent protests by Antifa and Black Lives Matter.
To see what happens in a socialist government, one only needs to look at Venezuela. They went from capitalism to socialism to poverty.
Glenn A. Kangas
Cadillac
