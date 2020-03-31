I’m very concerned and confused about Whitmer's stay at home order. Not with the order itself but why.
It makes absolutely no sense to me to close factories, tattoo shops, and salons when we have major grocery stores here with anywhere from 100 to 200 people in each one at any given time. Even more, it seems like today as I passed by since her order was announced.
It would be like on a farm when you have a virus come through, you section off your animals and feed them separately. You don’t section them off and then let them all in the same pen to eat. That’s how you beat it, or you chase your tail until it’s too late, and you lose everything. The same exact thing in this situation. We need to shut down the stores.
She can implement the National Guard and other resources to help with whatever people need. I sent her e-mails a week ago on this and never heard back. I also emailed the White House which I did hear back from. I’m just confused about her mindset and planning with all this. I have so many questions for her about her planning and strategy. It just doesn’t make sense to me why during this national emergency she wouldn’t order a complete shutdown and declare martial law.
This will kill 1000s of Michigan residents. Her plan so far has done absolutely nothing to help people out, she sugar coats it by telling them it’s OK to go out walking, go to the store, etc. It’s not OK.
Kirk D. Martin
Cadillac
