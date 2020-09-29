We had Biden/Harris signs in our yard. Proudly displaying our choice in the upcoming presidential election. But someone decided to steal them.
I wonder are they so afraid of losing the election they resort to stealing signs. It's a sad commentary of the time we live in that some people don't respect choices other people make. You can steal our signs but you can't steal our vote. It only increases our resolve to get even more involved and try harder to get our candidates elected.
Robert M. Ketchum
Harrietta
