I grew up with a variety of conspiracy theories floating silently in the ether of conversational thought, like background radiation from the genesis of the universe – a known entity, yet something you only encounter if you go looking for it. These theories typically tend to be relatively benign, such as the idea that we never actually landed on the moon, that it was a Hollywood production conceived to beat the Soviet Union in the space race. My friend wrote a report about it in high school, but I didn't really pay much attention.
Later, the anti-science theories ratcheted up a notch, with the moon landing folks becoming "flat earthers" and a new breed arising, the anti-vaxxers. This is where I should've started to become concerned. Instead, I was complacent, and in 2020, the anti-maskers arose, with the implicit (and oftentimes explicit) support of our nation's leader. Now, over 200,000 Americans are dead, and I should've paid more attention. This time, it is deadly serious, but it's not too late, yet.
To pull oneself out from current partisan politics, consider the fact that the University of Michigan's School of Public Health had proven with the flu 12 years ago, in 2008, that masks could cut disease transmission rates by as much as 50%. The science is there, and the cries of hoaxes and conspiracies have long been disproven. As the recent executive order for elementary students to don masks has shown, we can still turn this ship around, and indeed we must.
Ken R. Chester, Jr.
LeRoy
