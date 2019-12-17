The recently published opinions of State-Representatives Rendon, Hoitenga and VanderWall regarding there support of legislation that restricts companies such as Nestle (Ice-Mountain) from shipping Michigan bottled water outside the Great Lakes Basin was interesting. Rep. Rendon was a flat “no,‘ Hoitenga needed time to read the legislation and VanderWall's view was classic political jargon. VanderWall stated if such legislation were to ever pass, Michigan companies such as Coke and Pepsi might also be restricted from shipping outside the Great-Lakes Basin.
Well, to set the record straight, Ice-Mountain operates nine wells feeding its Michigan plant. The city of Evart owns two wells and charges Nestle $3.50 per thousand gallons equaling $313,000 last year; the rest of Nestlé’s Michigan water is practically free. In 2017 Nestle made $7.7 billion worldwide from bottled water and $343 million from its Michigan water operation. Nestle extracts millions of gallons annually from Michigan and only pays an annual $200 permit fee.
In 2016, Coke-Cola at its Detroit Bottling Plant “purchased‘ 113 million gallons of water from Detroit at the same rate per-gallon as city residents. Pepsi-Cola also at their Detroit plant “purchased‘ an equal amount of water from the city and paid the same rate per gallon. Last year Coke-Cola paid Detroit $1,136,008 in water charges with Pepsi-Cola paying a similar amount. Nestle (Ice Mountain) with 280 listed employees in Michigan paid $0 for most of its water.
Nestle, a Swiss Corporation and the world leader in bottled water, has been extracting free Michigan water for 17 years and continually petition the state to increase their free water flow; presently they are asking for 400 gallons a minute at the Stanwood Michigan pump.
I find it difficult to understand how these representatives continually support the give-away of Michigan’s resources, especially to a foreign corporation?
Jay A. Richley
Cadillac
