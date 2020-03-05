On February 1, 2020 the Lake Mitchell Property Owners sent a letter to Clam Lake, Cherry Grove and Selma Township notifying them that three of the sewer authority board member's terms had expired and the board was illegally conducting business. We asked for a legal board with more property owner representation.
After a quickly called special meeting, articles and by-laws changed, restricting property owner representation, the same board was reinstalled, and the board members now have legal terms.
The reason given, township officials are the only ones that can be trusted to run the sewer authority fairly as property owners “may not wish to act in the best interest of the system.‘ That is however exactly what the county and townships have done for years. Since January 2016 user fees have increased more than 125% and operating costs increased more than 55% without significant repairs to the system.
EGLE cited LMSA in 2017 for two overflows and found pump station 1B not sufficient in design, capacity, and operation. In December 2019 LMSA presented a proposal for a $9.5 million project while there has been a sizeable fund available for a number of years that could have been used to have already corrected this problem. This fund currently at $703,000 was not even mentioned until the property owners called attention to it.
The board continues to emphasize a 40-year-old system without mentioning the upgrades already completed. Two of the five major lift stations have been upgraded for close to $450,000. Many new pumps have been installed. We agree that additional upgrades are needed. Why not use the money that is currently available to address EGLE’s concerns and then commission an engineering study to see what the real cost would be to fix what is left.
David W. Stinger
Cadillac
