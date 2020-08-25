I recently moved here from the Grand Rapids, Michigan area but have been coming up for several years after my husband took a new job, and we're now permanent residents. Growing fond of all Cadillac has to offer and how friendly everyone is and the outdoor activities it has to offer. My one concern I have is the speed limit on Sunnyside Drive. All around Lake Cadillac is either 25 to 30 miles per hour but on Sunnyside, the majority of it is 40 miles per hour. Why is that? There are so many pedestrians and bikers who use the wide shoulder to go around the lake. We all know that 40 miles per hour is typically 45 miles per hour, and I've even been passed on Sunnyside Drive.
Being an old ER nurse this is very concerning, the simple resolution of dropping the speed limit of a highly traveled pedestrian road would be an easy fix. I have reached out to the city once without any response. Not sure whose territory it is, but I would hope they would at least forward it on to the right people.
Maybe getting the public on board would help. I would go door to door on Sunnyside to petition if that would help. Just today, two road signs were taken out at the curve by a car. Thankfully there wasn't a person there.
Kara A. Herman
Cadillac
