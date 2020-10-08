I have been involved with the Wexford County Board of Commissioners for over 13 years, 1980 to 1982, 1990 to 1998 and 2016 to present. The Board Commissioners are constitutionally required to set policies and procedures along with annual budgets.
I have been fortunate to have worked with the following Prosecutors, William Fagerman, David Hogg, Kenneth Tacoma and Jason Elmore. Three of these prosecutors have gone on to be judges in Wexford County. I believe, even though it is not required, it is a big advantage to have been a prosecutor prior to serving as a judge.
Jason Elmore has done an excellent job of working with the Board of Commissioners setting realistic budgets and keeping within these budgets and following all of the policies and procedures. Please join me in voting for Jason Elmore for Circuit Court Judge.
Mike J. Bengelink
Cadillac
