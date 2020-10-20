As a member of the bench, I wholeheartedly endorse Jason Elmore for the position of 28th Circuit Court Judge for Wexford and Missaukee Counties.
I have known Jason since I was a new attorney, (fresh out of law school). Jason was not only one of my employers, but was a trusted mentor as I learned to navigate the legal profession. Jason’s influence and ideals are ingrained in me to this day and have well-prepared me for my legal career.
As the former Osceola County Prosecuting Attorney and current Probate and Family Court Judge for both Osceola and Mecosta counties, Jason’s guidance has served me well. Jason’s time in the military as both a prosecutor and defense attorney helped him better advocate for his clients and helped him to better advise me, as that rookie attorney over a decade ago. As he has since acquired invaluable experience as a military judge, I am hard-pressed to think of a more qualified candidate for judicial office.
Aside from his excellent advice regarding trial and courtroom strategy, it was his ethical lessons that remain with me to this day. Jason was always quick to remind me of the importance of honesty and integrity, putting in your entire effort, and being timely with legal filings. Perhaps most importantly, he stressed that doing the right thing was always the correct answer.
Jason has worked in the military as a defense attorney, prosecutor, and judge – earning the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. In his civilian role, he was a partner in a law firm (handling a wide range of civil and criminal matters,) and is currently the Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney. Jason’s competence, integrity, experience, temperament, and dedication to the local communities he has served for so long are all qualities that will make him an exceptional judge.
Tyler O. Thompson
Big Rapids
