The Wexford and Missaukee Circuit Court is one of the most important positions to consider this November. We need experience, leadership and a strong dedication to our community on the bench.
Jason Elmore is from here and he has been a dedicated servant of this community in and out of the courtroom for more than two decades. As a lieutenant colonel, Jason is a proven veteran and leader, as a former military judge, he is the only candidate with experience on the bench and as defense counsel. I believe Jason has proven his balance on both sides of the aisle.
We need someone that knows us, someone who has actually tried cases in this courtroom, someone who has put in the work and has the experience that we can count on. Jason Elmore has handled cases in our court for over 15 years.
Dedication and real-world experience, without a doubt that's Jason Elmore. There is a lot on the line this election that's a fact.
I encourage my fellow voters to support Jason Elmore for 28th Circuit Court.
Samual F. Cronkhite
Manton
