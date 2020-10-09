Prior to joining Jason as his Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, he and I were no more than professional acquaintances. Since then I have gotten to know him on a different level. I understand what drives him as a prosecutor, and have seen the hard decisions made while balancing victim wishes against public safety.
My wife and I are currently raising the sixth generation of our family in this wonderful area that we call home. The decision as to who will be our next Circuit Court Judge is not one that I take lightly. As the next Wexford County Prosecutor, I will be appearing in front of the next judge almost daily.
In Michigan, the Circuit Court handles the most serious criminal charges and the highest stake civil cases. A judge must have a strong grasp of the rules of evidence, court rules and sentencing guidelines. These are the safeguards that keep the justice system equal for both sides. When mistakes are made by a judge, parties suffer tremendously and decisions are overturned by the higher courts.
Jason has the advantage of having been on both sides of the courtroom. He knows firsthand what both parties go through, and the struggles that each face. He understands why certain agreements are entered along with the impact. In addition to his 22-years-experience as legal counsel, he also has the advantage of being a Military Judge in the Army Reserves.
There is no doubt in my mind that Jason is the most experienced candidate running for judge. The numerous roles he has had in the judicial system set him ahead by far. I wholeheartedly urge the voters of our two counties to vote for Jason Elmore for 28th Circuit Court Judge.
Cory J. Wiggins
Cadillac
