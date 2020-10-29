I am not a Cadillac native. I met Jason's parents after moving to the area. I did not know Jason until he became my neighbor quite a few years ago.
I am not very political, in fact, I am quite disgusted by most politicians right now. I have no first-hand knowledge of Jason's work ethics except for all the accolades and at-a-boy-letters I have read in the paper. What I do know is that he is an honest, decent man who deeply loves the law, his family and his community. He is a volunteer for numerous charity and fundraising events and is very involved in the community. I have watched him with his children from dancing with his daughter to helping the boys with the boats.
I think Jason will make an excellent judge and will do a great job. He is certainly well qualified and I believe would be an asset to any community. There are many things I could call Jason, a great dad and husband, a caring person, a nice neighbor, and a good cook. But mostly I just call him my friend.
I have already voted for Jason and hope you will join me.
Wanda J. Adkin
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.