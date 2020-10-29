I endorse Jason Elmore wholeheartedly and without hesitation. I believe and hope that when Judge Bill Fagerman retires, Jason Elmore will be the Honorable Judge Jason Elmore, 28th Circuit Court Judge for Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Judge Fagerman has served us very well for a number of years, something I believe Elmore will maintain with honesty, integrity and impartiality. My family has known Jason and his family for decades, as we are lifelong residents of Cadillac. His commitment, involvement and dedication are unblemished and remarkable as his service as a commanding officer in the military, his service as a defense attorney and, most recently, I believe as an aggressive and fair prosecuting attorney serving the residents of Wexford County well.
My husband retired 16 years ago from the Wexford County Sheriffs Office as a Patrol Sergeant and his 31 years as a law enforcement officer has given our family a valuable insight into the criminal justice arena. I have never known a more professional candidate for the Circuit Court Judge position as Elmore. His background, education, commitment and perseverance will serve us well.
Please join me in supporting and voting for the honorable Jason Elmore on or before Tuesday.
Diane L. Leavell
Cadillac
