With election day almost on us, I want to make sure that my voice is heard. I am writing this letter to personally endorse Michael Hayes for the 28th Circuit Court Judge.
My husband and I have known the Hayes family for several years as our children attend the same school. We have spent countless hours together at various school and social functions and I can say without a doubt that Michael is one of the “good‘ ones. I believe he is a patient, attentive, creative and fair father to his two children. His intelligence, attentiveness and good heart are obvious when you have a conversation with him. He is unwavering in his support and commitment to his family, friends and this community. This speaks volumes about his character and are the attributes I would value in a judge.
While Mike and his family may not be life-long residents of the area, Mike has immersed himself into the community through participation in local charitable organizations, coaching for his kid's sports team and being actively involved with his parish. I feel that Mike brings a fresh set of eyes to the stand allowing him to be fair and impartial in his judgments.
I am proud to say that I know Michael and his family and even more proud to be able to say that I support him 110%. If you want the best person in the 28th Circuit Court seat, I believe you can not go wrong by voting for Michael Hayes.
Ann V. Tembreull
Cadillac
