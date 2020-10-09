As Honorable Judge Fagerman closes out his career on the bench, the voters have the opportunity to do research on two gentlemen wanting to serve the people in the Wexford/Missaukee area. It is refreshing and a compliment to the citizens to have someone young and not born and raised in Cadillac wanting to represent all of us fairly in this capacity.
Mike Hayes chose to bring his family and practice to our area. In the time he has made Cadillac his home, he can be seen at many volunteer events, coaching his kids and serving as an active member on committees. He knows how to balance his schedule, family and other obligations. I have seen the thoughtful ways he handles situations, and he respects a difference of opinion.
He will go into the office with a fresh outlook which will help him in researching all cases thoroughly and treating each case individually. He doesn't claim to know everything and will ask for advice from others in his profession when needed. Mike and his wife have been very creative in their campaign approach. They want you to know the man and his qualifications for this position. He will bring this same innovation and honesty to the bench.
Your vote matters in this race. Please check out his Facebook page, website, or contact him, You will definitely find how articulate he is and how he pays close attention to detail, all important qualities for a judge. He will answer you personally, and his integrity is seen by no negative comments being found on any of his campaign material. Michael K. Hayes for 28th Circuit Court Judge Wexford and Missaukee voters.
Ann M. Bush
Cadillac
