There are many judges current and in the past that don't have military experience. They were able to handle the demands of the bench using knowledge, communication skills, research and a desire for justice. Mike K. Hayes chose a different path in life that lead him to a career as a lawyer and now seeking 28th Circuit Court Judge. There is no doubt he has a deep respect for those who have served and are currently serving in the armed forces.
He may not have been born and raised in Wexford or Missaukee County but it is unfair to say he isn't invested in either of these counties. He has made it his mission to reach out to other officials in the community and the residents to hear their concerns regarding the place he and his family have called home. He has been an active member of different local organizations and has tried and won cases. He is approachable and people respect his strong ethics and dedication to upholding the high standards set for our judges.
I will be voting for Michael Hayes for 28th Circuit Court Judge and encourage citizens of Wexford/Missaukee to do the same on Nov. 3, 2020.
George M. Bush
Cadillac
