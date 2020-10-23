I would like to add my endorsement of Mike Hayes for the 28th Circuit Court Judge. I am a child care provider here in Cadillac, I have had the honor of caring for Mike and Kristin two amazing children. Mike is an amazing father, he always put family first.
When I had to close my child care for a month due to COVID-19 he called me twice to see if he could help in any way, he truly cares about this community. I believe Mike is trustworthy, honest, compassionate and intelligent. I believe he would do whatever it takes to be a fair and honest judge for all of us.
Tammy S. Balcom
Cadillac
