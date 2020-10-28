Although I no longer reside in the Cadillac area, I maintain strong ties and investments in several commercial buildings downtown, and I continue to be an active property developer/investor in the area. I remain a strong supporter of Cadillac. I know the election is coming fast, and I want to give my support for Jason Elmore, Candidate for Circuit Judge.
I have known Jason Elmore and his family for more than 15 years. Personally, I’m proud to call him a friend. I have seen him invest and give of himself a great deal to the Wexford County community. He is a selfless community leader because he sincerely cares.
As a member, vice-chair, and chair of the YMCA he has helped raise millions of dollars for the community and chaired the committee that built the facility. He has given of himself as an actor in the United Way Murder Mystery Dinner, he has served on the board of Silent Observer and Traverse Narcotics Team because he is concerned for public safety and supports law enforcement. I believe he has served on and volunteered with several other programs, not just for election purposes, but for 15 years because he cares about the community. He is truly a strong asset to the community in many ways.
As a business person in Cadillac for more than three decades, I can attest to his leadership and tireless dedication to his hometown. A strong and healthy local economy depends on a strong and healthy community. Jason Elmore is dedicated to the people, families and businesses in the Wexford and Missaukee communities. I encourage voters to hire Jason as Circuit Court Judge.
Leland J. Richards
AuGres
