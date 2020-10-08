I have lived in the Cadillac area for over 50 years. During this time, I've had the opportunity to serve as a juror on several occasions in courts presided over by several different judges.
There are many characteristics that I feel all of these judges possessed that made them outstanding judges. They all had a high level of respect for and understanding of the law. They were all ethical, fair and honest and treated all attorneys, litigants, witnesses and jurors with respect.
Mike Hayes possesses all of these characteristics and will be an outstanding Circuit Court Judge. Mike is a dedicated family man, is active in his church, his children's school and several community organizations.
Please join me in voting for Mike Hayes for Circuit Court Judge on Nov. 3.
Bruce E. Norkoli
Cadillac
