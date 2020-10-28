There are lots of signs in the Circuit Court Judge race that you should worry about.
First, the huge quantity of yard signs, you have to wonder who is funding the Elmore campaign. A circuit court judge is not a highly compensated position so who stands to gain by having Elmore elected? Elmore was an associate at a large local law firm before running for prosecutor and now judge.
Second, being endorsed by his successor in the prosecutor’s office? Do we really want a judge that is aligned with the prosecutor? Elmore, when asked about plea bargaining, told the Cadillac News he would but in at least two live presentations said he would not. I believe this contributed to the county’s increasing jail population and to the outside world, it looked like Wexford County was a crime-ridden hole. I don’t want the Elmore cookie-cutter “jail-em‘ approach, turning every young person charged into a criminal.
I believe Mike Hayes is the best choice for Circuit Court Judge for the following reaons: he regularly appears in federal court, a much more challenging environment. From my conversations with Mike Hayes, I know he doesn’t have a pre-established prejudice in favor of the prosecution. Having volunteered with Mike Hayes, I know him to be a thoughtful, honest and hardworking individual. Mike Hayes will examine each case on the facts and work to solve the problem, not just clear the docket. Mike Hayes is an advocate of making our community safe while not criminalizing everyone. Mike Hayes will be a fair, impartial judge. Mike Hayes always keeps his promise of integrity and honesty to his family, the community and the justice system.
Mark S. Howie
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.