I encourage everyone reading this to vote for Mike Hayes for Circuit Judge of the 28th Circuit for Wexford and Missaukee Counties. As a practicing attorney for 30 years, and now the 84th District Attorney-Magistrate, I have had the opportunity to observe numerous judges, both good and bad, in various courtrooms throughout Michigan. As a result, these courtroom experiences have given me a good understanding of the specific qualifications needed to become a great Judge: a passion for the continuous study of the law, a calm and even disposition, respect for those appearing in court and the ability to listen carefully to all sides of an argument before forming an opinion along with a strong sense of fairness to all parties and integrity in dealing with others. In addition, I believe a Judge must have a superior intellect and a strong desire to serve the community.
I know both candidates for the position of Circuit Judge in our area and after reviewing their individual, specific backgrounds, experiences and qualifications, I am convinced without doubt that Mike Hayes is the best choice for Circuit Judge in the 28th Circuit.
Hazel J. Holly
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.