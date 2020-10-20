I encourage everyone reading this to vote for Mike Hayes for Circuit Judge of the 28th Circuit for Wexford and Missaukee Counties. As a practicing attorney for 30 years, and now the 84th District Attorney-Magistrate, I have had the opportunity to observe numerous judges, both good and bad, in various courtrooms throughout Michigan. As a result, these courtroom experiences have given me a good understanding of the specific qualifications needed to become a great Judge: a passion for the continuous study of the law, a calm and even disposition, respect for those appearing in court and the ability to listen carefully to all sides of an argument before forming an opinion along with a strong sense of fairness to all parties and integrity in dealing with others. In addition, I believe a Judge must have a superior intellect and a strong desire to serve the community.

I know both candidates for the position of Circuit Judge in our area and after reviewing their individual, specific backgrounds, experiences and qualifications, I am convinced without doubt that Mike Hayes is the best choice for Circuit Judge in the 28th Circuit.

Hazel J. Holly

Cadillac

Tags