I am writing in support of electing Jason Elmore to become our next Circuit Court Judge for Wexford and Missaukee Counties. In my career as a Probation and Parole Officer and Supervisor, I have worked closely with the past three exceptional Circuit Court judges (Peterson, Corwin and Fagerman) as a felony pre-sentence writer and supervisor of offenders. Therefore, I have first-hand knowledge of how important it is that our Circuit Court Judge has a good understanding of how convicted felons should be addressed by the court. The importance of this position as the highest court in the community is huge.
I have known Jason since he returned to this community to practice law. I believe Jason Elmore has the knowledge, experience and temperament to do a great job for us. As a prior defense attorney and our current prosecutor, he has demonstrated that he understands the application of both mercy and tougher sanctions to those who deserve it. He believes strongly in the protection of our communities. He has a keen understanding of the law and will be ready to handle the job and apply the law fairly on day one. He too will also be an exceptional judge.
Please join me in voting for Jason Elmore for Judge of the 28th Circuit Court on Nov. 3.
Gordon D. Baas
Cadillac
