Yes, it is tax time again, as I’m doing my 2019 taxes I would like to thank former Governor Snyder, state representatives, and former Senate Sen. Darwin Booher, who served for 16 years, for taxing my pension. I worked for my pension in my careers of 40 years. I believe Darwin's best legislation bill he sponsored was allowing the citizens of Michigan to go frog hunting at night time. I hope both Snyder and Booher are doing well in their retirement.
Completing my 2019 taxes, I need to mention Cadillac schools with one outstanding school millage, combined with the latest school millage tax for a total of two millages. Now CAPS is asking the community for a renewal millage in March 2020. Remember you are now assessing fees to all “citizens‘ to use CAPS facilities. All I’ve ever asked for besides my family is a strong America, police, fire, and a sound infrastructure.
I’m taxed enough already. Who’s next city, county? Please just leave me enough money to live on.
Randy S. Lindell
Cadillac
