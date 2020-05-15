Cadillac City Council needs to have the public hearing adoption May 18, 2020 to be held in a public open space facility for all citizens to participate in the meeting. COVID-19 or no COVID-19 the city should not adopt any ordinance, changes, or rate increases without the citizens of Cadillac being present, not by online meeting link or any other devices.
There must be no taxpayer citizens of Cadillac money of almost "one million dollars" to be allowed for funding Cadillac Lofts. Also on the agenda are the utilities, water and sewer rate increases. Council cannot approve these usage water increase of 7.5% and sewer 5%. The citizens, taxpayers cannot afford this source of funding without being present and to add input regarding the fiscal year 2021 budget.
Rent and mortgage payments are due and the community at large is losing work, unemployment because of this pandemic. The pain is being felt by our youth, seniors, all citizens of Cadillac and the surrounding area, and the United States. Take one look at the food lines and record unemployment. We cannot afford the adoption of funding the Brownfield plan and utilities rage hike.
Randall S. Lindell
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.