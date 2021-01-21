In response to the gentleman writing about term limits, yeah, all for it, along with no exorbitant benefits like pensions and healthcare for life after just a few years of service. A local person comes to mind after just a couple of years of doing nothing but now has health care and pension for life, and it's better than anything us commoners have. Where else but in the federal government do you have employees who tell their employers how much they get paid, how much they work, how little they do accomplish, how long vacations are, benefits while in office, etcetera, etcetera.
I'm not rooting for any side because the Republicans are as guilty as Democrats, but no room here to make lists to compare whom is the bigger bugger.
If I had to label myself, I am a Libertarian. Less government is better, but the path was paved to big government probably way back with Roosevelt with the progressive movement and it seems to me there is mostly government wanting to control our lives.
I believe the federal government is supposed to do three things: provide for the common defense, or welfare; protect the money and infrastructure; and justice. Read about Adam Smith and compare what he said about government roles, then see what it has evolved into basically comprised of a modern welfare state. Yes, vote if you don't like what is going on, but until the foxes are not in charge of the henhouse (a very old analogy) nothing will change. And yes also, the foxes tell us who will be in charge.
Mark W. Stilwell
Cadillac
