There are federal politicians that have made a living (career) off “We the People‘ (taxpayers). I believe politicians should have a limit, of let’s say 10 years maximum in Congress. If you can’t get things accomplished for the people during that time period, you surely can’t get it done in a 40-year stint. The U.S. President's tenure is only eight years. Congressmen and women need to spend a relatively short term in public office. It’s “We the People,‘ not we the special interest groups, or we the protestors (rioters), or we the billionaires (examples like Mike Bloomberg, Bill Gates, or the owner of Amazon).
Without term limits, it is possible to find a candidate repeatedly, promoting their own ambitions. In other words a good chance of corruption!
Michigan, the state I’ve resided my whole life, have term limits on the governor, state senators, and state representatives. Yes, we might lose some good people, but we would get rid of some bad people with private ambitions, instead of the interest of the people they are supposed to represent.
Is my recommendation new, or fool proof? No, but it is long overdue, and would be better, and make Congress more efficient. We wouldn’t have to listen to the same broken promises every 4 years.
I believe mail-in ballots — fraud Remember, one (1) vote per living U.S. citizen. If you can’t vote in person, or obtain an absentee ballot, you’ve terminated your right to vote.
No excuses it’s a privilege and honor to vote. The ability to vote, and to have a legitimate voting system, is essential in sustaining a free society.
Gary C. Long
Merritt
