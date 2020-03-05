The Democratic Party of 2020 is nothing like it was in the past. I can remember when both parties shared values based on the Constitution and faith in God. They simply differed on the best way to implement these values in the best interest of the American people.
Now they lose an election in 2016 and instead of accepting it as Americans have historically, making plans for the next election while still working on the nation's business, which has been a major strength of our system, they started work on impeaching the president before he even took the oath of office. They abandoned all pretense of working for the country's interest and devoted their time and energy to their party's goals. Aided by various media forms that went from being the bulwark of a free society, that did investigative work, and reporting actual facts, turning them into outlets for their liberal propaganda.
I formed this opinion on personal observations and had stopped watching or reading many of them before 2016. There isn't room here to dissect the staged impeachment but isn't it interesting that two of the Constitutional lawyers who spoke on behalf of the president were not fans and had not voted for him. In fact, one said he was a "lifelong liberal Democrat" but an American first and couldn't stay quiet when he witnessed the assault being waged on the Constitution. The American people saw through the hoax and polls show their scam raised the president's approval rating in all the polls.
Ruth A. Mowat
Evart
