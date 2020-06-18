There is an account in the Biblical book of Daniel that speaks of judgment for a corrupt and incompetent king which bears a close parallel for our country’s current situation. Daniel served as a trusted and reliable advisor to the king of Babylon. However, when a new king inherited the throne Daniel was scorned. He was replaced by a circle of sycophants and astrologers who only told the new king, Belshazzar, what he wanted to hear. Daniel had always spoken the truth and gave unpleasant advice when needed. Belshazzar did not want to hear or deal with reality.
To demonstrate his competence and status the king called for a great feast for all his henchmen and their women. They were reveling with much mirth and drink. According to the story, a hand mysteriously appeared and wrote a message on the banquet hall’s wall. None of Belshazzar’s cronies could read it. He was filled with panic. The queen mother then reminded him of Daniel.
Daniel was called and promised fame and fortune if he could translate the message. He replied that he had no interest in approbation but he could read the script. It read “You have been weighed in the balances and found wanting.‘ Daniel added that Belshazzar’s kingdom would be taken from him and given to more deserving people.
Daniel is speaking to us today in the United States of America. We do have a Belshazzar ruling us now arbitrarily and without direction. His advisors are little more than the sycophants of the ancient king. He too has been weighed in the balances and has been found wanting. It is time for a new regime built on truth, reason, reality, and knowledge to fashion a new national direction.
Dave L. Zandstra
Reed City
