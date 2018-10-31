I hope those planning to vote for marijuana legalization have researched the cons as well as the few pros of the multiple issues. Medical marijuana is already in our state and medical therapy is not the issue. The "happy" times at Woodstock is not what the vote is about.
The pot of Woodstock had at most 1 percent THC, the component that gives the "high," or euphoria. Today's marijuana products often have 30 times higher THC (and concentrates are much higher yet).
I urge you to read Ben Cort's book "WEED, INC." or at least watch a 16-minute Youtube video by him using a search engine. He was an addict to pot, which led to stronger drugs as well as an alcoholic, sober since 1996. He has been working in Substance Abuse Treatment at the University of Colorado. Very recently, he moved to full-time education about THC.
The vote in Michigan is totally about as high a profit as possible for the marijuana industry (our taxes on it will be about the lowest in the country). Edibles will be allowed. Colorado has gummy bears that were supposed to have a maximum of 10 mg in but most now have 40 mg. They also have many other edibles, including some cookies with 70 mg. A bigger " high" and a bigger price.
Hospitalizations for children 12 and under with THC toxicity have gone up 800 percent in Colorado since pot, including edibles, was legalized. Adolescent users are at higher risk for cognitive disorders and schizophrenia. Marijuana-related traffic deaths have gone up 66 percent from 2013 to 2016 in Colorado. Next year when Michigan starts to have similar statistics, except not nearly as much tax revenue, please don't look at yourself and say "I was only one vote."
Glenn P. Verbrugge
Cadillac
