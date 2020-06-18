I am currently writing to discuss the issue of nurse practitioners, NPs, and the extent of their practice authority in the state of Michigan. NPs are a vital part of the healthcare system and alleviate pressures placed on physicians by offering services such as seeing patients and treating them in a manner much the same as a physician does. NPs require extensive training and schooling to acquire the skills they need to join the role of a healthcare provider.
Full practice authority for NPs means that NPs can diagnose patients, interpret diagnostic tests, and treat patients accordingly without restrictions while being under the authority and licensure of their state board of nursing. Currently, 14 states and the District of Columbia allow for full practice authority for NPs. In addition, another 14 states allow for full practice authority once they have worked under the supervision of a physician for a designated number of hours. However, in Michigan, NPs have a limited practice authority that is overseen by physicians and is dictated by the Public Health Code instead of the Michigan Board of Nursing.
By allowing for full practice authority for NPs, there are more opportunities for patients to be seen in a timely manner and in areas where it may be difficult to have a physician present. As someone who lives in a small, rural community in Northern Michigan, I have witnessed the difficulty in recruiting and retaining an adequate number of physicians. It is because of NPs that we have been able to have an increase in the number of patients that can be seen and cared for. By allowing for full practice authority, the need for physicians for supervision would be alleviated and would reduce the costs of healthcare while increasing the options for patients to receive treatments.
Sarah E. Johnson
Marion
