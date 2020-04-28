This is real and not a reality show! When are people going to realize how serious this pandemic is after a loved one gets it or dies of it?
Thanks to certain leaders, they are taking this seriously and taking measures to protect us. We’ve known about this virus for months and we still don’t know how bad it truly is. It’s sad that we can’t live our normal lives and have no control over how long it will last. But we do have control on how we follow the guidelines and just have plain common sense.
This is something we’ve never seen and a big part of the problem is we weren’t prepared. You can’t compare this to war, disease, disasters, accidents, cancer, etc. and no one should be even doing that. When was the last time schools were closed for this long or ever in our lives? This is just one example of how serious this is.
We truly don’t know what we’re dealing with yet and until we do we must treat this as it is right now a global pandemic. This shouldn’t be political, but sadly it has become that way and it started at the highest office in this land. This is about saving lives and keeping each other safe and connecting without infecting each other. We have a choice in trying to make this less painful than it can be. It’s just making the right choices and being very mindful of our daily activities and how it affects others. This is difficult for all of us and we all miss our time with our families, but we need to protect ourselves and the ones we love and care about. To reopen the country without further testing will create a new pandemic.
Coralie Davis
Marion
