If you have not decided on a candidate that will get your vote this November, I submit the following issues for your consideration.
I am in favor of keeping the Affordable Care Act in place because as written the act prevents health insurers from denying coverage because of preexisting conditions. At least 133 million Americans have preexisting conditions.
The act also prevents health insurers from putting a lifetime monetary limit on payments to patients who need treatment for long term illnesses. It is estimated that 23 million people could lose their healthcare insurance if the Affordable Care Act is dismantled. A Republican-backed lawsuit that seeks to make the act invalid will come before the Supreme Court this fall. This will be the third time the Supreme Court has seen a Republican-backed lawsuit asking for the elimination of the Affordable Care Act.
Prescription drug prices are high and mounting. The House has passed the Lower Drug Costs Now Act. However, the Republican-controlled Senate has not taken action. No legislation to lower prescription drugs has been passed. I am currently taking the cancer drug Zytiga that costs $1,700 per month with insurance. The drugmaker Johnson and Johnson denied my claim to obtain the drug for a lower price. I have two choices, die, or go broke.
Responsible federal leadership could have prevented the current problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are occurring. Stay at home orders, business closures, and more job losses are possible in the future. We were told COVID-19 will just go away, yet we’ve suffered over 145,00 deaths and counting.
Finally, I have lived with may presidents in my lifetime, Democrats and Republicans. Never have I observed a president that spent more time dividing the country than uniting the county.
Philip H. Paye
Cadillac
