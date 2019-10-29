As I ride around the city of Cadillac, Tree City USA, it appears there's more steel, glass and cement going in than trees.
Speaking of cement, it must be used only in the three blocks we call downtown.
As I said I ride around, but in an electric wheelchair. The intersections which I have always known to still be town at Ford, Ayer and Mitchell St. are very unsafe. When I leave a local bank I must pass through there to get across Ford St. and then across Mitchell. The cement and safety pads have been torn up by the snowplows and left unattended for repair. Also at the corner of Mitchell and Powers St. are in the same condition, and this has been over a year.
I like to shop at the downtown stores, but maybe if I could get a bus I should start banking and shopping at the north-end big box stores.
With the election coming up, it's time for a change in our city council and put some new faces in those two chairs that actually care about all the local citizens, not just a few that they are yes men to.
Ritchie M. Harris
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.