I admit being late recognizing our president as the chosen one. The genius who saw the flaws of our forefathers and thinking a group of elected people could come together and run a country as great as America.
It took the annulling of an agreement and the death of an Iranian general, Soleimani, to finally come to terms with all this president's executive orders and finally getting things done. Iran will surely surrender now that the head of the snake has been severed.
Now I understand that expanding our huge armed forces is so critical for our survival. I realize that the tax breaks are really the common man's benefactor. Accept how important the wall is and keeping the riff raff out. The making people work for those food stamps. Now they can work at pig, vegetable and cherry farms where the illegals once worked. Now I understand the army of ICE agents who rid us of those who hide amongst us true Americans. Comprehend why Devos is trying to privatize our school systems benefitting the more deserving "blue bloods" to get that education. That climate change is a hoax. Just nature being nature. That abortions, at any stage, are un-Godly. That old allies are just that, old. And health care is for those who can afford it, work for it, earn it. And if they have one of those pre-conditions, it's just a bit of bad luck. I now understand the press, like me, must fall in line. Criticizing the president should not be tolerated.
All I ask is time to get acclimated to this new democracy. Obviously, the democracy and powers of a president learned in school were all wrong. The idea of impeachment, absurd.
Kerry N. Brown
Manton
