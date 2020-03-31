During Trump’s 2019 State of the Union, he promised to lower the cost of prescription drugs. At his most recent State of the Union address a few weeks ago, he told Congress to send him a bill to do so.
Once the president is off of our television screens, however, he does the opposite. H.R. 3, which passed the U.S House, would reduce costs of prescription drugs, but Trump and the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are refusing to allow it to become law.
William P. McMulin
Cadillac
