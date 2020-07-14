We recently had a tree taken down by the City of Cadillac that was on the city's tree lawn. The tree was dying and infested with ants.
First, we want to say that the response to having it removed was quick. Gabe Marine, a city employee, was the person I talked to about the tree in late May, said it would get done this summer. The first workday of summer, they were here.
Secondly, the two workers were very nice and accommodating. Due to a unique situation here, that required them to stop and take a break, I could get done what I needed that day. They couldn't have been more helpful. They came back later in the day and finished taking the tree down.
The stump was ground up soon after. They hauled away the remaining wood and chips from the stump and laid the topsoil. All of this was done during the recent heatwave. Those city employees worked hard, in the heat, without showing any sign of regret for having to be out there doing their job. We were very impressed with the whole process. Just want to say thank you to this crew, for a job well done. And for their politeness.
Most of the time, they only hear the complaining. So we thought we'd comment on a tough job done well.
Keep up the good work guys.
Carol M. Lee
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.