I saw a surveyor at the corner of South and Lake streets, I suppose it has something to do with the White Pine Trail going into town.
Well, I am a resident at Harbor View Apartments and it sure would be nice to see a traffic light at that corner. I am handicap and use an electric hair to go to the Family Fair grocery store, along with many more people from here. A light sure would help. Why? Because some people can't read stop signs. I see it almost every day.
Keith E. Cooper
Cadillac
