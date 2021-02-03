Watching the political events unfold these past months have been an incredible sight.
One issue that has been particularly troubling has been the unmitigated abuse and misuse of the flag of the United States. Regardless of where a person stands politically, there is no acceptable rationale for such conduct.
Public Law 623 passed by Congress in 1923 and the amended Public Law 829 of 1942 clearly codified patriotic rules for flag use. There has been a brazen disregard for proper flag code. All patriots should bridle as such insults. As citizens, we should stand together behind the proper use of our national emblem. Nevertheless, many violations of basic respect for the flag abound. Old Glory has been used as an “old rag.‘ Note the following examples: Using the flag as a shirt, trousers or cape; stylizing a flag into a cap, wrap or cape; flying the flag with other commercial or political banners from the same halyard; flying the flag with superimposed figures of emblems on them; flying banners in corrupted colors imitating the flag; using the flag and pole as a weapon.
The list can go on. All of these actions demonstrate a striking ignorance and/or hatred of our stars and stripes. Before one uses the flag to make any public statement, check what is the proper use of our national emblem. Perhaps we can unite behind our national colors.
David L. Zandstra
Reed City
