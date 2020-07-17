What is America’s greatest asset? I think it is our children, especially our school-age children. They hold the future of our country in their young hands and minds. Children must have many different levels of education to become good productive citizens, but due to the current pandemic, all levels of education are now at a critical crossroads.
Much of the spring semester was lost due to the pandemic, and now, with a new school year approaching, the pandemic is still raging out of control. If we follow the directions of our President and his Education Secretary, schools will be open with few if any modifications for the virus. But I am afraid their position on this issue is only steeped in the struggling economy and the President’s reelection. So, what should schools do?
As a retired school administrator, I think the most important concern should be the health and safety of our children. This means that the states and their local educators, within individual school districts, should be the ones to decide upon the direction we go in reopening our schools.
Superintendent Jen Brown has been working diligently with the board of education, other administrators, and the teaching staff to develop a plan for the opening of our local education program. This reopening plan will consider the health and safety of our children. However, it is important that we do not expect the new educational program to look like the ones of our past, there will have to be many differences. I urge you to trust our board of education and our talented and dedicated educators.
Their final decisions will be based upon much research, planning, and concern for what is best for our students.
Tom E. Jobson
Cadillac
