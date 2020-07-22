To me, there seem to be two sides to this battle against the COVID-19 virus. First are the believers in scientific and medical-research with facts and data and the second, conspiracy theories, untruths, fake-news, deniers, claimed constitutional experts, stubbornness and chaos and all served with a heaping of internet hocus pocus reeking with the stench of dirty politics.
I believe initially America had a better than good chance to limit and contain this virus, unfortunately, this president I believe dropped the ball and played willy-nilly with the facts and preparation for almost 10 weeks calling it, “fake-new, a Democrat conspiracy, preaching we have it under control‘ and the granddaddy being, “it will all just go away.‘ Well, it didn’t and now we’re living with the consequences.
I believe this president and his enablers are dividing this country with their constant lies and the total lacking of understanding problems and the inability to effectively govern. If this wasn’t bad enough we're now seeing this form of governing trickling right down to some local grass-root politicians.
Reviewing the websites of two local state politicians was less than inspiring and pretty much full of derogatory comments and name-calling, always the blame game but never any solutions to the problems. Yes, we are worried about the loss of small businesses but I’m more worried about deaths and sickness and our schools safely opening. Had this president acted immediately and displayed some leadership perhaps this economy and small businesses wouldn’t be so devastated.
So here’s my question to the naysayers, the anti-maskers, the unbelievers and presidential enablers, “What are your acceptable numbers of death and sickness in America that you will accept to keep our businesses open, not wear a mask, any social distancing and maintaining your perceived normal Constitutional guaranteed way-of-life during this virus?
Jay A. Richley
Cadillac
