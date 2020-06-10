As if this country and world didn’t have enough fear and concern regarding this pandemic, along comes another terrifying injustice. The most recent killing of a black man by four police officers is incomprehensible. The shocking video appears to show probable cause and justification for the immediate arrest of each of the four officers. Was their local prosecuting attorney on vacation? Maybe he should show his face and answer to the crowd of protesters.
I have been a local law enforcement officer for the last 31 years and to say the least, I am ashamed, disappointed and outraged at what happened and the lack of accountability after the fact. It sounds as if the primary officer may have had “issues‘ prior to this incident but remained on the force.
I can certainly understand and support the cause of protestors to voice their anger and frustration but in no way can these enraged groups can justify criminal behavior of looting and destruction. Perhaps had each of the officers Involved been immediately arrested it may have prevented or by far lessened what is happening after the fact. I too am angry, upset and disappointed but believe that now is a chance to turn to prayer for strength and hope.
I believe all lives matter and it’s time we realize this daily. Thank you to our local residents that we are able to control our emotions and not be involved in the senseless destruction and looting that is occurring in the larger cities of our country. The virus we are dealing with is overwhelming enough.
Gerald A. Leavell
Cadillac
