This past weekend, Saturday, August 24, I was thrilled to be a volunteer at the North West Michigan Military/Veterans Expo at the Wex, right here in Cadillac. This was the first one we've had in Cadillac, but after the great turnout I'm certain it won't be the last.
The vendors had all the booths filled with all kinds of information. Those same vendors gave so generously to the door prizes and they were great gifts. Everyone that came got a ticket (adults), from veterans to visitors.
The music was great thanks to Hot Tracks, and the food also was very good. And everything was free. Kathy Cline and Kent Myers organized this event and made it such a success. Hats off to them and to everyone that helped.
Only one thing was missing, the local TV stations and newspaper did only a small blurb about the expo — they could and should have done better. We all need to remember the service these men and women gave made our country what it is today.
Bev L. Kroes
Cadillac
