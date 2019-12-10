My fellow veterans: Despite his recent turkey visit to our troops in Afghanistan, I’m far from sold on the sincerity of this “bone spur‘ president toward us veterans. It was just his second visit in a combat area in nearly three years but did prove to be a fine photo op.
Recently this president increased the VA fund by more than $5 million. But I recall his last raise, to our defense budget, was later cut to pay for his promised wall. The current veteran employee numbers are around 350,000, far short of the doctors, nurses and staff needed. Meanwhile, there are long waits, daily veteran suicides and an interruption of services partly caused by Trump’s insistence in privatizing elements of the VA services. Personally I have experienced these streamlined changes and my medications, never a problem before, were held up. One result of the numerous phone calls I made to the Saginaw VA results in a reply, “We’re overwhelmed.‘
I’m certain Trump’s new Secretary of the VA, Robert Wilkie, is up to the task but he has been shanghaied by three Trump supporters and non-veterans in the Mar-a Lago area — Marc Sherman, Bruce Muskowitz and Ike Perlmutter. They’ve been empowered to have the final say on any VA changes.
It should bother you that this president belittled John McCain, pardons war criminals and claims he’s smarter than our generals. If you accept his seedy character revelations that appeared in the Mueller report and can dismiss this Ukraine fiasco, I remind you that he also used money from his VA charity to help get elected. (His children’s charity, too.) If this doesn’t give you pause, then maybe you need to just keep your eyes closed to these facts. Trump, however, will not get my vote.
Kerry N. Brown
Manton
