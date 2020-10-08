As a Cadillac elementary school student during the 1930s, I stood each morning with my classmates to pledge allegiance to our flag. The pledge written in 1892 ended with "... one Nation indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all." (The 1923 version of the Plegde did not include
"under God.") Those powerful words worked well with our egalitarian form of government crafted by our nation's founders.
While our form of government, characterized by three assemblages, Judicial, Executive, and Legislative, has served us well for 243 years, it is now being seriously challenged. The Pledge includes, "indivisible," which has been extremely violated by our current leadership. Full "Liberty" has most certainly not been granted to all, especially recently landed immigrants. Our citizens of color have good reason to believe that "Justice" has not always been extended to them.
Our Legislative branch (Senate and House) members of the President's party support almost totally the decisions made by the Executive branch (President), a dramatic change from the early 21st century, and earlier. The Judicial branch has become much more politicized in recent years.
These changes have made the selection of our president more difficult and important. Furthermore, it leads to a single-issue selection influence. If one feels strongly about the Second Amendment (guns) or Roe v Wade (abortion,) one will likely choose to vote for the president with the same view, as legislators are now increasingly more likely to follow the president's positions.
Those intelligent, patriotic men who wrote the constitution created a thoughtful and inclusive governmental assembly structure. We now need our legislative branch members to seek and follow the wishes of their constituency rather than those of the Executive branch.
It is paramount that we vote for the candidate who we feel will be the best leader as our next and future presidents.
Cliff F. Sjogren
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.