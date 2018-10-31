Proposal 2 purports to end “gerrymandering,‘ the practice of drawing strangely shaped legislative and congressional districts for political gain. What its supporters don’t tell you is: (1) this proposal is intended to remove control from the people by handing this process to a group of unelected individuals over whom you have no control and (2) state and federal law often operate to REQUIRE many strangely shaped districts.
As a former legislative staff person who assisted in Michigan’s last redistricting effort, I know the process in place today. State law-enshrined non-partisan standards (see MCL 4.261 et seq.) and federal law (Voting Rights Act of 1965, the concept of one-person/one-vote, etc.) work (sometimes to create strangely shaped districts) to ensure compactness of districts, limit splits of municipalities, require that districts previously majority African American do not change, and much more. Plans that violate these standards are subject to court review.
The last time Michigan’s lines were redrawn, the Legislature provided technology to the public to make it possible for anyone to propose maps. And many did. Nearly 20 maps were submitted by the public. None of them met the nonpartisan standards as well as the map that exists today. The proof? No one asked the courts to review them for violating state standards.
Prop 2 would place this process in the hands of unelected individuals appointed by a partisan Secretary of State and remove it from those you elect.
Keep your control of the process. Vote No.
Joseph J. Baumann
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.