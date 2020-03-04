I am encouraging everyone to vote no on the Missaukee County Recycling proposal. I agree that everyone should recycle. However, the money that is collected from this tax will not be used entirely for recycling.
According to the proposal, a portion of the money will be used for the DDA (Downtown Development Authority) in Lake City and McBain. It may also provide curbside recycling for less than 10% of the population in the county. Those that do not live within the city limits of Lake City and McBain will still be required to bring their recycling to the recycling center. This means 90% of the population will be paying for a service from which I believe only 10% benefit. A more sensible solution would be to institute a recycling fee, like many other counties do, to provide curbside service to everyone in Missaukee County.
Voting no would eliminate funding city projects through the DDA which have nothing to do with recycling. Funding for city projects should be a city responsibility.
Thank you and be sure to vote "no" on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Loren L. Reed
Manton
