I voted this week by mail. A sudden no-no in Trump World. Especially since he installed a mail czar who also suddenly, decided to cut costs. A brilliant move considering it's an election year. So, me living in a small town decided to hand-deliver my ballot to my local clerk. Problem solved?
Not quite despite the FBI saying no significant fraudulent votes have ever been a factor in America, in Planet Trump, all mail-in ballots are suspect. Our genius president claims it leads to massive fraud. Trump's remedy, vote again on election day. Make sure your vote counts.
At seventy plus years, the logic escapes me. It's also against the law. I guess, in all the years I have voted by mail, I've wasted my time especially when you consider our leader's next announcement, that he won't accept the final tally because of the surge in mail-in votes due to the hoax of a pandemic in America, makes them suspect.
To assure his re-election in fantasy Trump, the so-called chosen one by his massive evangelical following, got a blessing from the Lord himself. The death of a Supreme Court Justice. A sure sign that his handpicked and obligated appointment will assure the defeat of Roe versus Wade and rid him of that dreaded health care bill. It should also favor him in a close election. If necessary, the mail-in votes will be put into question
So I've learned a lot as of late. My vote seems to mean little in the vast scheme of things I could say, "nuts." But instead, I'll say "bananas."
Kerry N. Brown
Manton
