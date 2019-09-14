I have noticed the following, that the road commission is wasting their money on inefficient practices. They misuse their funds from the summer work areas. They are running down the roads with no reasons to validate their pay and operation costs. So they complain in the winter sessions of work with no money.
They are wasting their resources and money during the summer months. This is occurring in the counties of Missaukee and Wexford counties. They need to look at their practices of doing their jobs.
We should not have to pay for their ignorant practices of wasting money during the summer when they are not doing their jobs and getting paid for it.
Victor R. Sutton
Lake City
