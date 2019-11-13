It's 4:30 a.m. on a cold November morning. My father, my best friend and his father (who is my father’s best friend) and his younger brother drag our butts out of bed. Sausage is cooking, soon to be accompanied by the eggs, hash browns and toast. But first, coffee.
Breakfast finished and dishes done. Now it’s getting dressed, guns ready (don’t forget anything) and get into the car. The usual complaints about the cold and early hour are heard as we drive to our usual parking spot to open the hunt.
My dad lights his pipe and starts walking his usual route up an old two-track. His best friend has a spot, developed over the years (an old large couch cushion to sit on that also serves as a home for mice) where he makes his way. My best friend has his spot on a small hill not far from the car (he can get lost in his own back yard) where he will sit and wait. His younger brother walks out with his father then goes to a stand of pines on a hillside to wait to see what comes by. I take my usual route; walk up the road, climb a small ridge and go to its south edge where I will wait for sunrise (and watch the world wake-up). If nothing is seen, I start walking the area over the next several hours and check on the others.
Sometimes there is action, more often none. These routines were established over time. They were scouted and adjusted through the years. We follow the signs of the deer. We keep track of wind direction. We move carefully and as silent as possible. No blinds or tree stands; no trail cameras or bait piles. We are hunting.
James L. Hunt
Cadillac
